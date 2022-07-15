Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and girl last seen on June 26, 2022.

Police say 35-year-old Tiffany Ware and 6-year-old Kiara Vargas was last seen leaving their home on the 1900 block of Auth Street at approximately 8 pm.

Ware was last seen wearing a green Phillies T-shirt and black leggings, police say. Vargas was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of both Ware and Vargas.