One of Philadelphia’s largest and longest running fall festivals is back! Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22 to Saturday, October 29, 2022. Head to the expansive dining destination as it converts into an autumn wonderland, with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers and much more. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by before the fest opens tomorrow. You’ll want to check it out! Free cover with food and drink purchase, select events are ticketed. Visit www.morganspier.com for additional info.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction