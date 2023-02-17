Philadelphia Police have just released photos of 2 more suspects wanted in connection to the vandalism of a car that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday near Temple University.

This comes just one day after two suspects, 21-year-old Nicholas Faraglia and 23-year-old Edward Pearce, turned themselves into police for flipping a car on West Arlington Street.

The following two suspects in the photo are being sought by the Central Detectives Division for standing on the hood of the Vandalized car.

These suspects are part of the investigation into the silver 2008 Volvo Sedan that been flipped upside down in the middle of the street during a large unruly gathering near Temple University’s campus on Superbowl Sunday.

Police say the car sustained damage to the body, windshield, and mirrors, which totals to approximately $5,700.

If you have any information about these suspects or any of the other suspects involved with the vandalism, police urge you to contact them at 215-686-8477.

