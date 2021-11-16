More in depth analysis of the air quality in Philadelphia after junkyard fire

James Garrow is the communications director of the Philadelphia department of public health and he joins us to discuss goes in depth about what happen to the air quality caused by the junkyard fire.

A junkyard in Southwest Philly going up in flames sending smoke all across the city even over the Delaware river into Camden county. Some people actually could smell the smoke and see it from miles away.

Several Philadelphians said their throats were irritated by the flames from that blaze the day after that fire. the city of Philadelphia says air quality results showed no dangerous level of toxins.