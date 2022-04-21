Man breaks-in front door of a local business and steals an Amazon package

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man enters a local Philadelphia business on Girard Avenue and steals an Amazon package once inside.

The incident happened on April 15, 2022 at the 100 block of Girard Avenue around 1:29 am.

Police say an unknown man gained entry into a commercial business by forcing open the front door. Once inside, police say the man took an Amazon package and then left the business in an unknown direction.

The robbery was captured on a surveillance camera inside and outside the business, police say.

More residents living in Philadelphia are filing reports about their packages being stolen off their porches and doorsteps.

If you are a person that knows of ways the residents of Philadelphia can make sure their packages are safe from thieves, please get in touch with me.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

