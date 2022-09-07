In Dr. Bari Levine’s pediatric dental practice, she has seen an increase in dental decay, often in children or teens who never had a cavity. Missing dental appointments, not having a consistent oral hygiene routine, prolonged snacking, and mask-wearing is a combination of factors that have contributed to such an increase in tooth decay. Many parents did not feel comfortable taking their children to the dentist during the height of the pandemic, and many are still playing catch up with their missed doctor and dental visits. Being home all day during the lockdown and virtual schooling disrupted children’s brushing and flossing routines.

