Smoking sales have gone up during the pandemic

For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales increased across the country in 2020.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, wholesalers bought eight million more cigarettes in 2020 than the year before. That’s only a slight increase, by just about a half of a percent.

Smoking rates in the U.S. have been falling since 2000. Anti-smoking groups believe stress related to the pandemic is likely the cause.