Three Montgomery County men are facing trafficking charges relating to manufacturing and selling home-made ghost guns and silencers. Police say they arrested Tony Phan Ho, 32, and Rithga Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield; and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, yesterday.

Federal police say they started tracking Ho back in May, because U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of silencer parts, making its way to Ho’s home in Hatfield, Pennsylvania.

Ho asked Ngoy to take some of the home-made guns and parts, so that police wouldn’t find them in his home. Investigators say Ngoy brought parts and guns to Hatfield Police, including 14 completed, home-made firearms. Police say Nguyen asked Ho to build ghost guns for him and bought some guns on Ho’s behalf. Investigators found photos of completed home-made guns, as well as photos of Ho firing an AR-15-style rifle.

A preliminary hearing for all three defendants will take place on September 13, 2023.