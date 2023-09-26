PERKIOMEN TWP, Pa (WPHL) — A Montgomery County man has been arrested following the fatal deaths of both his mother and brother.

Police say, 49-year-old Aaron Deshong, has been taken into custody for a double homicide that occurred in a home on the 700 block of Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township on Sunday evening.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were dispatched after the FBI Threat Assessment Center received a call from a male indicating that he may have hurt his family members. The caller, later identified as Deshong, was still on the phone with the FBI when troopers arrived on the scene.

Deshong was detained by troopers, and after entering the home, troopers found a deceased female and male in the kitchen. The deceased were identified as 74-year-old Wanda Deshong, who lived at the home, and 53-year-old Adam Deshong, from Devon.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said that a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, registered to Deshong, were found in the basement bedroom closet. Officials say that the revolver had “four spent shell casings in the cylinder as well as two live rounds.”

Aaron Deshong is charged with first-degree murder, third degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He is awaiting arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.