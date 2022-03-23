World Meteorological Day takes place every year on 23 March and commemorates the coming into force on 23 March 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization. It showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world. The themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues.

This year, PHL 17’s meteorologist Monica Cryan tests her co-workers’ meteorological knowledge with trivia of weather folklores, severe weather formation and favorite micro-climates.