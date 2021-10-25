Monday Motivation with Lisa Bien: Finding Happiness and learning to Rest when Overwhelmed

Author and Motivational Speaker Lisa Bien Join us with tips to stay focus amid the busy holiday season, which can become stressful to some.

First tip:

Recognize

Recognize your habits from watching the news, talking to friends, and spending time on social media focusing on the news of the day. Keep track of how much you are doing these things.

Second tip:

Reflect

Remind yourself what the holidays are about. Time with family and friends. Think about what you and your family can this year to celebrate the holidays without gifts.

Refocus

What you can do to change you perspective. Focus on things you can control

Watch the full video to hear all she has to say.