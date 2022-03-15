PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) – The man accused of stabbing two employees at New York’s Museum of Modern Art is in Philadelphia police custody.

Police caught 60-year-old Gary Cabana around 1:30 am at the Greyhound bus station in Center City. Police say he was sleeping on a bench.

Philadelphia investigators were searching for Cabana after they say he set fire to a hotel room in Spring Garden.

Fire crews responded to the Best Western on Vine Street around 6 p.m. Monday for a fire on the fifth floor. Police say the fire was deemed arson. Investigators determined who checked in to the room and it led them to Cabana.

On Saturday New York City police say Cabana entered the MOMA lobby, climbed over the reception desk and stabbed two employees. The two museum employees, a 24-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, were both stable with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names weren’t released.

According to police, Cabana was denied entrance Saturday for previous incidents of disorderly conduct. John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said his membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days.