A popular electric car known to be a celebrity magnet is now available in Delaware. Stars of past and present have all been seen in them. To name a few: the Kardashian, Jackie O, Jay leno, Kate Moss, James Bond, Paul Mccartney and more. It’s called the Moke and Alex Butler went to check it out at the only place you can get one in our area.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction