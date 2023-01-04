It’s the start of a new year, and that means it’s also the start of Dry/ Sober curious January. And if you’re looking to partake this year, you’re in luck! Many bars and restaurants around the Philly area are serving alcohol-free mocktails through the month. Dry/ Sober Curious January is a month dedicated to going alcohol-free after all the excitement of the holiday season.

Some of the new mocktails on offer are:

Buddakan “Bitter Truth” : They say the truth hurts– that’s not the case for this mocktail! The Bitter Truth mocktail from Buddakan has the perfect hint of lime, agave, and tonic. It’s so refreshing you can’t live without it.



Fitz on 4 th “Lia’s Lavender Lemonade” : You know what they say, when life gives you lemons… This Lia’s Lavender Lemonade mocktail from Fitz on 4 th tastes better with every sip. Plus, it is the most popular mocktail on the menu!



Dolce Italian “Peach Spritz”: Time to break the ice – Make every hour happy with this Peach Spritz mocktail from Dolce Italian. It is both refreshing and devilishly good!



Talula’s Garden “The Pilot 10” : Take flight with this Pilot 10 mocktail from Talula’s Garden–It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!



The Love “No Booze Prickly Pear Margarita” : Currently taking a break from the booze? – there’s love in every sip with this No Booze Prickly Pear Margarita mocktail from The Love. This drink has so much flavor, you won’t miss the alcohol



KPOD “United Sodas of America”: Every day is a soft drink day– Taste the fizz with the United Sodas of America from KPOD. These are the ultimate thirst quenchers; you can’t have just one, so you might as well try them all



Information provided by Cashman and Associates.