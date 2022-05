There’s a new donut shop in center city but it’s different than the ones you’re used to. There called Mochi Ring Donuts and they are crispy on the outside but chewy on the inside. Mochi is a Japanese rice cake made from glutinous rice, commonly found in many east Asian cuisines. The mochi donut was created to give the classic, traditional donut a new twist to its taste and name.PHL17’s Alex Butler joins went to check it out.

