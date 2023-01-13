Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, January 16th, and you’re looking for a place to volunteer or give back to the community, check out this guide:
African American Museum in Philadelphia: Hosting the “Big Give Back“
- “The museum and Center for Hope are partnering to provide personal care packs to our brothers and sisters and those in Philadelphia experiencing homelessness.”
- Full list of donations here.
- No admission is required to attend!
- Friday January 13th, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
National Constitution Center: The National Constitution Center will be hosting a book and school supply drive for local Philadelphia School students.
- Donations of newly purchased school supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons, copy paper, hand sanitizer, folders, and age-appropriate books, can be dropped off at the Center and will be donated to the School District of Philadelphia.
- Each person who donates will receive two tickets for a free carousel ride at Franklin Square,
- January 14-16th, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Cradles to Crayons: Cradles to Crayons is hosting an MLK donation drive for clothing, coats, shoes, and basic children’s necessities.
Kutest Kids Parents as Teachers: Kutest Kids is hosting an MLK Day of Service Book Drive
- Parents and kids can come together for a morning of bonding and reading at the KK PAT facility.
- Attendees will get the chance to take books home, donate books, and enter a giveaway.
- Families can sign up for free here.
- January 16th, 2023 from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Dimplez 4 Dayz: MLK Day Of Giving
- Dimplez 4 Dayz will spend this holiday repainting their resource center (Dimplez Dreamz Resource Center) and cleaning out two vacant lots that are currently occupying space around the center.
- Location: 3509 Haverford Ave Philadelphia PA 19104
- January 16th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
TTF Watershed: MLK Creek Care day
- Join your neighbors and TCP Keepers for a cleanup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service!
- Location: Tacony Creek Park Gateway: Whitaker Ave. and Loudon St., Philadelphia, PA 19120
- January 16th, 10am to 12pm
Beth Am Israel: Virtual and In-person MLK Day of service and learning
- MLK Day of Service and Learning will include a combination of online – synchronous and asynchronous – activities and learning opportunities, in-person collection events, and in-person programming for our teens, Shorashim and BAI families.
- Check out all the opportunities here.
- 1301 Hagys Ford Rd Penn Valley
- January 16th, 9am-1pm
YouthBuild Philly Charter School: Help evitalize Bluford Elementary
- Blueford Charter recently lost it’s charter due to poor building conditions. Join YouthBuild on Monday to spruce up common areas, start a garden, paint walls and murals, and more.
- Register here.
- 5720 Media Street
- January 16, 9am – 2pm.
Chew Rec Center: Help restore the center after its reopening
- Help clean up debris, paint, remove weeds, and cover soil.
- 1800 Washington Avenue
- Sign up here.
- January 16, 9am – 2pm.
Books through Bars: Send books to incarcerated people
- Read book requests, choose from library, and pack books to send to incarcerated people in and outside PA
- Register through website.
- 4722 Baltimore Avenue
- January 16, 11:30 am-1:25 pm and 1:35 pm-3:30 pm.
Caring for Friends: Cook, pack & sort food
- Caring for Friends’ location in Northeast Philadelphia is looking for volunteer groups to help out in their commercial kitchen
- 12271 Townsend Road
- January 16, including 5 – 5pm.