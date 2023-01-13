Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this Monday, January 16th, and you’re looking for a place to volunteer or give back to the community, check out this guide:

African American Museum in Philadelphia: Hosting the “Big Give Back“

“The museum and Center for Hope are partnering to provide personal care packs to our brothers and sisters and those in Philadelphia experiencing homelessness.”

Full list of donations here.

No admission is required to attend!

Friday January 13th, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

National Constitution Center: The National Constitution Center will be hosting a book and school supply drive for local Philadelphia School students.

Donations of newly purchased school supplies, including pens, pencils, crayons, copy paper, hand sanitizer, folders, and age-appropriate books, can be dropped off at the Center and will be donated to the School District of Philadelphia.

Each person who donates will receive two tickets for a free carousel ride at Franklin Square,

January 14-16th, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Cradles to Crayons: Cradles to Crayons is hosting an MLK donation drive for clothing, coats, shoes, and basic children’s necessities.

List of locations can be found here.

MLK Day wishlist

January 16th 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Kutest Kids Parents as Teachers: Kutest Kids is hosting an MLK Day of Service Book Drive

Parents and kids can come together for a morning of bonding and reading at the KK PAT facility.

Attendees will get the chance to take books home, donate books, and enter a giveaway.

Families can sign up for free here.

January 16th, 2023 from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.

Dimplez 4 Dayz: MLK Day Of Giving

Dimplez 4 Dayz will spend this holiday repainting their resource center (Dimplez Dreamz Resource Center) and cleaning out two vacant lots that are currently occupying space around the center.

Location: 3509 Haverford Ave Philadelphia PA 19104

January 16th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

TTF Watershed: MLK Creek Care day

Join your neighbors and TCP Keepers for a cleanup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service!

Location: Tacony Creek Park Gateway: Whitaker Ave. and Loudon St., Philadelphia, PA 19120

January 16th, 10am to 12pm

Beth Am Israel: Virtual and In-person MLK Day of service and learning

MLK Day of Service and Learning will include a combination of online – synchronous and asynchronous – activities and learning opportunities, in-person collection events, and in-person programming for our teens, Shorashim and BAI families.

Check out all the opportunities here.

1301 Hagys Ford Rd Penn Valley

January 16th, 9am-1pm

YouthBuild Philly Charter School: Help evitalize Bluford Elementary

Blueford Charter recently lost it’s charter due to poor building conditions. Join YouthBuild on Monday to spruce up common areas, start a garden, paint walls and murals, and more.

Register here.

5720 Media Street

January 16, 9am – 2pm.

Chew Rec Center: Help restore the center after its reopening

Help clean up debris, paint, remove weeds, and cover soil.

1800 Washington Avenue

Sign up here.

January 16, 9am – 2pm.

Books through Bars: Send books to incarcerated people

Read book requests, choose from library, and pack books to send to incarcerated people in and outside PA

Register through website.

4722 Baltimore Avenue

January 16, 11:30 am-1:25 pm and 1:35 pm-3:30 pm.

Caring for Friends: Cook, pack & sort food

Caring for Friends ’ location in Northeast Philadelphia is looking for volunteer groups to help out in their commercial kitchen

12271 Townsend Road

January 16, including 5 – 5pm.