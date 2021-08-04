MLK Drive partially reopens to cars Wednesday; Portion remains closed due to repairs

Only a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will reopen to cars on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The road will remain closed south of Sweetbriar Drive due to repairs needed on the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge.

The city said an inspection to the underside of the bridge found one of the connections of the steel framing to be about 75 percent deteriorated. The bridge will be closed to cars until the rehab construction is complete, but pedestrians and bicyclists can still use the bridge.

Repairs are expected to be completed in 2024.