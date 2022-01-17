Camden, NJ (WPHL)- Local officials will promote community health through COVID-19 counseling, awareness, and prevention to celebrate Martin Luther King day.

On Monday, at the North Camden Community Center, Camden County Commissioners Al Dyer and Jonathan Young, Mayor Victor Carstarphen, Congressman Donald Norcross, the City of Camden Department of Human Services, Camden County Police Department, Center for Family Services, and CAMcare Health Corporation will be hosting a one-day pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic and testing site.

If you have not received your first, second, or Booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, you can come to the pop-up and receive it for free. You can also receive on-site crisis counseling and mental health resources if you were impacted due to the pandemic.

“Not only will people be able to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is critically important at this point in the pandemic, but there will also be other resources available for residents,” Commissioner Al Dyer said. “Seeing as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meant to be spent giving back to your community, what better way to do so than giving people resources that can improve and protect their physical and mental health. We believe this is best and biggest impact we can have on the community and the most vital service to provide right now as we live through this latest viral surge.”

“This pandemic has taken an immense physical and mental toll on everyone, especially communities of color,” Commissioner Jon Young said. “Having vaccines, testing and mental health services available at our one-day clinic will allow our most vulnerable residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from the adverse effects of COVID-19 and to access resources to help them cope with the instability of the last 24 months.”

This testing site is for only one day, from 10 am until 2 pm. The site is offering both drive-up testing and walk-in vaccination services.

To be eligible to attend the pop-up site, you must be wearing a mask and maintain social distance at all times. If you are vaccinated you are asked to show your card.