PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Attention Phillies fans, starting next Monday all you will need to enter citizens bank park is…your face!

The MLB’s new “Go-Ahead Entry” is a new facial recognition program, that allows fast, hands-free entry into the ballpark.

Citizens Bank Park will be the first ballpark to offer the go-ahead entry experience! Fans will be able to walk through the first gate base with no printed or electronic ticket – just a facial scan.

The MLB’s “Go-Ahead entry” uses a camera that will identify any opted-in fans as they walk in, either alone or with their group. There will be no need to stop or even get a phone out. enrollment is completely voluntary and is available to anyone 18 years of age or older. Fans must use the MLB park app to register and must have their tickets linked to their MLB account.

Here are some helpful tips on how to register – and take the perfect picture:

Ensure you have a plain background without additional faces or objects in the frame.

Look directly at your phone’s camera with a natural face, without expression.

Leverage the prompts on the screen to ensure the phone is the right distance from your face.

If you’re in direct sunlight, try registering indoors or in a shaded area.

The MLB says additional ballparks will begin using the go-ahead entry systems in 2024.