MLB Parents Share Toddler’s Reaction to Cotton Candy

A cute video of a toddler’s first taste of cotton candy is warming internet hearts across the country. Nineteen-month-old Zola first believes cotton candy to be soft toy until realizing it’s a delicious treat. Zola’s initial reaction transforms into a wide smile.

The uplifting clip was shared to Tik Tok the young child’s mother, Emma Cotton, who is the wife of Texas Rangers pitcher Jharel Cotton. Captioned “Experiencing cotton candy for the first time,” Emma’s video has been viewed more than 3.9 million times since being uploaded to TikTok via the family’s @meethecottons account .