Philadelphia police are investigating a Mitsubishi vehicle that crashed into the 35th police District early this morning.

At approximately 1:11 a.m. on Friday, a crash occurred on the 5900 block of North broad street. A Mitsubishi was traveling southbound when it hit a police vehicle and crashed into the steps of the 35th police district building. No arrest has been made but the driver was stated to be a 25-year-old Asian male.

This investigation is active with the Crash Investigation Division.