If you’ve ever arrived at Philadelphia International Airport to find that your luggage disappeared, you may be in luck. Philadelphia Police have recovered a set of stolen suitcases from the PHL baggage claim in September.

After receiving a report of stolen luggage, PPD investigators were led to a residence in West Philadelphia where they recovered the stolen luggage and several other unreported suitcases.

PPD said, “We understand the frustration and inconvenience that stolen luggage can cause, and we are fully committed to reuniting passengers with their belongings. Investigators are working diligently to investigate each case and encourage affected passengers to reach out to us promptly so that we can initiate the process of returning the items that have been recovered.”

Are these your bags?

PPD

If you recognize any of these bags or think they may be yours, call the Philadelphia Police Department Airport Unit at (215) 937-6927.

At this point, police have not made any arrests in connection to the theft of the luggage.