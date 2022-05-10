Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing young man last seen on May 7, 2022.

Police say 20-year-old Harold Zaire Southerland was last seen on the 5800 block of Opal Street around 11:30 am.

Southerland was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, red/black/gray sneakers, and black Under Armour sweatpants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Southerland.

