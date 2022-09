Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Wednesday a woman that went missing on Tuesday had been located.

Police say 82-year-old Fannie Hardy was last seen at 110 South 11th Street around 6:00 pm.

She was wearing a white and blue hospital gown. Police say she has returned to the hospital safely.

READ MORE: Man, woman wanted for robbing a Germantown Rita’s Water Ice store at gunpoint

Philadelphia police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Hardy.