Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia family needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday.

The family says 25-year-old Hillary Herskowitz was last seen at Electric Temple Tattoo on 28th Street and Girard Avenue around 12:30 pm.

According to a close friend of Herskowitz, she was last seen wearing a long black coat and a white knit hat when she left the Tattoo parlor.

*Update family of Herskowitz confirmed she was found buy is no longer with us. If you, or another person, are in a mental health crisis and need emergency help call (215) 685-6440. Compassionate, trained professionals are available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

