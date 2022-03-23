Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen March 21, 2022.

Police say 37-year-old Derya Van Bavel was last seen at the Residence Inn by Marriot, located at One East Penn Square. Bavel’s last trace was a phone call to someone inside the Marriot at noon, police say.

Bavel has a tattoo of a flower and a cherry on her back and was last seen wearing a green dress, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Bavel.