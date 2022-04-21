Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing Woman last seen on Monday.

Police say 78-year-old Estes Lewis was last seen on the 2000 block of West Westmoreland Street at approximately 2:00 pm.

Lewis was last seen by her sister, who can’t identify what Lewis had on before her disappearance, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Lewis.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

