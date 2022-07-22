Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on July 14, 2022.

Police say 54-year-old Sylvestina Cox was last seen on the 2300 block of Oakdale Street. Police suspect, she is usually around the 5400 block of Whitby Avenue.

It is unknown what Cox had on before she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cox.