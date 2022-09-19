She is 5′ 8″, 215 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday.

Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia.

Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue stretch pants, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Touey.