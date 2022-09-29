Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 24-year-old Munirah Lowery was last seen on the 2300 block N. 17th Street around 1:50 pm.

Lowery was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants, and black Crocs, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 if you have information on the whereabouts of Lowery.