Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on July 10, 2022.

Police say 80-year-old Barbro Larsson was last seen on 2100 block of Wallace Street around 3:00 pm.

Larsson was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a wild acid rock t-shirt, black in color with red and white lettering, yellow Birkenstocks.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Larsson.