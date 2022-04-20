Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 81-year-old Gretchen Brown was last seen at 2:00 pm by her daughter on the 2300 block of East Cumberland Street.

Brown was last seen wearing a black Navy surplus pea-coat, a knit shirt, navy blue slacks, a red bucket hat, and denim slip-on blue shoes. In addition, police say, she wears a pewter medical alert medallion around her neck with her daughter’s phone number on it.

READ MORE: 2 men shoot and kill a man during a robbery: police

Police urge the public to contact the East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.