Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.

Alston was last seen wearing olive green shorts with rips on front, and black t-shirt with “I’m Jaiden, doing Jaiden things” written on it.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Alston.