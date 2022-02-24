Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen Tuesday.
Police say 16-year-old Abigail Swan was last seen at the 1600 block Meadow Street around 2:15 pm.
Swan was last seen wearing blue jeans, black/white shirt, black furry boots, black hoody, police say.
Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3154 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Swan.