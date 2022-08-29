Lawrence is 17 years old, 6’1” 165lbs.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Lawrence Aikens Jr. was last seen on the 6300 block of Summer Street around 5:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing white tee shirt, white tank top, gray shorts, white socks, white Nike high top sneakers, and a green Eagles hat.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Aikens.