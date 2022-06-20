Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 15, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Brittney Alexander was last seen on the 3300 block of N. Uber Street around 10:00 am.

Alexander was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey tights and white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Alexander.