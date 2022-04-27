Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Monday.

Police say 16-year-old Derrick Smith was last seen on the 5300 block of Lesher Street. No specific time was mention.

Smith is 5’5″, 170lbs. small build, with black hair below ear length, police say. No clothing description given by police.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

