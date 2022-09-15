Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday.

Police say 16-year-old Wynter Smith was last seen on the 1300 block of South Taylor Street around 10:00 am. She tends to hang out at ATTIC Youth center located at 255 S 16th St.

Smith was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with the Prep Charter School logo, Khaki shorts, light complexion, and multicolored afro.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.