Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on May 18, 2022.

Police say 17-year-old Kahlil Sweat was last seen at his relative’s home in Hatfield, PA. Sweat was supposed to return to his Philadelphia home on the 4900 block of N. 8th Street.

Sweat was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt, red sweat pants, and black sneakers, police say.

According to police, he may be in the area of 5700 Delancy Street.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Sweat.