Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 8, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Nasir McCray was last seen at his home on the 2700 block of West Thompson Street at 8:00 am.

McCray was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khakis, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McCray.