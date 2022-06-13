Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on May 24, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Michael Nieves was last seen on the 5100 block of Cottage Street around 8:00 am.

Nieves was last seen wearing blue pants, black sneakers and a grey hoody, police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Nieves.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc