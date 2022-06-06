Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on June 1, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Devon Brown was last seen walking on S. 29th Street near the Franklin Soccer Field at the University of Pennsylvania.

It is unknown what Brown had on last before his disappearance, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

