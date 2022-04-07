Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 24, 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Yasmaime Jackson was last seen 6100 block of North Norwood Street just before 11:00 am.

Jackson was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black hoody, and black tights, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jackson.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

