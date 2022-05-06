Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 5, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Haniya S. Gillis was last seen on the 2000 block of Chelten Avenue around 11:20 pm. She is often around the Morris Estate Recreation Center at 610 W. Chelten Avenue, police say.

Gillis was last seen wearing a brown and white tie-dye hoodie, tan pants, and white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Gillis.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

