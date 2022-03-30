Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on March 26, 2022.

Police say 16-year-old Chloe Rivera was last seen on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue just before 4:30 pm.

Rivera was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray leggings, and black sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Rivera.