He is 5’1″, 160 lbs., brown eyes, black hair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found.

Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street.

Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers.

Police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Mackle.