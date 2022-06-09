Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on May 27, 2022.

Police say 18-year-old Makya Nash was last seen 1000 block of Filbert Street at a Greyhound Bus terminal around 12:20 pm.

Nash was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, purple/black/orange pants, and an apple watch, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Nash.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

