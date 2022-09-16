Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Wednesday.

Police say 15-year-old Gabrielle Neild was last seen at her home on the 2000 block of E Cambria Street around 6:00 pm. She was with her 1-month-old infant daughter Amaya Neild, police said.

Neild was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray V-neck shirt, black Uggs slip-ons, police said.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Neild.