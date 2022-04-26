Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on April 21, 2022

Police say 16-year-old Aa-Syyiah Andrews was last seen leaving her home on the 2900 block of Diamond Street. No specific time was mention.

Andrews is 5’04’’, 130 lbs., with long braided hair and double nose ring, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Andrews.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

