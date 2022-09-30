Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022.
Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am.
Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki, black pants, black/white/purple sneakers.
Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 if you have information on the whereabouts of Lackey.