She is 5’1”, 106lbs, black hair, brown eyes, small mark on forehead

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am.

Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki, black pants, black/white/purple sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 if you have information on the whereabouts of Lackey.